Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Increases By 29.2%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,014,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $223.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

