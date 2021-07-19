Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Increases By 27.6%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

VSTM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth $123,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 64.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 328,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

