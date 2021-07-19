Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 32.5%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.