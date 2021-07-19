Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Declines By 29.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CBBYF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

