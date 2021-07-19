Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Rises By 31.9%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

