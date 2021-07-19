Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Drops By 40.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $5.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
