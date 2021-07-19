Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Drops By 40.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

