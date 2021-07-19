Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rises By 25.1%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 594,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.