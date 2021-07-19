Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Grows By 25.9%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

