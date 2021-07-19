Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 30.6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 824,200 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. Also, Director Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zedge by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zedge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Read More: Diversification

