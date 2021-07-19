Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $354,135.23 and $162,468.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00095511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00143011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,241.47 or 1.00196819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

