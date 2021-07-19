Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 214,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,504 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.