Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12.

Shares of DT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 716,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,859. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $719,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

