Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.00. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.