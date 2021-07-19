Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GCTAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

