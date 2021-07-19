Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
GCTAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
