Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,907 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

