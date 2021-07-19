Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SI stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

