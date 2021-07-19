Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

NYSE:SPG opened at $124.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.42. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

