Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.