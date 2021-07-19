Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSD stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

