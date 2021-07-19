Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.29. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,800 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $93,704.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

