Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SUIC opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
