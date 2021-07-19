Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Shares of SIRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,324. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.