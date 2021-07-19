Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,324. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

