Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,485,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,451,883. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

