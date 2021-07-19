SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 150 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $17,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.72 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.