SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.95 on Monday. SLM has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

