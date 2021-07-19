SmartKey Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.80 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $617,409.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

