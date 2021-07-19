Smartshare (SSP) One Day Volume Tops $10,032.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $533,568.25 and $10,032.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.