Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $201,050.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00141223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,630.84 or 1.00041620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

