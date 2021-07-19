Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,274,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 27,848,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70,549.0 days.

Snam stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

