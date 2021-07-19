Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,274,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 27,848,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70,549.0 days.

Snam stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.