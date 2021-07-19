SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 1,017,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.6 days.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

