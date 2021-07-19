Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

