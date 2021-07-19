Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

