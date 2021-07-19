Socorro Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

