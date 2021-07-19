Socorro Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

