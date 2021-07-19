Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 251,092 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Socorro Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. The AES accounts for about 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

