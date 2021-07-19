Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 5,149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $155.82 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

