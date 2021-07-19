SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Reduced by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.27% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $41,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,336.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 17,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.07. 14,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,578. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

