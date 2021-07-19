SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $276.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

SEDG stock opened at $236.56 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $261,125.60. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

