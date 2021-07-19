SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0015

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. SparksPay has a market cap of $15,093.40 and approximately $438.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,275,039 coins and its circulating supply is 10,167,304 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.