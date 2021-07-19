SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 10,346.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.94 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08.

