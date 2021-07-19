SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

SPEM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,558. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96.

