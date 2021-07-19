SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,001.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $49.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

