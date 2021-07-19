Spectiv Market Capitalization Achieves $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

