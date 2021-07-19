Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002453 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00231483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032758 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

