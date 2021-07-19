Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

