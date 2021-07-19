Spiking (SPIKE) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 85.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 86.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $531,386.08 and $7.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

