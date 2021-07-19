SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $208,504.76 and $380.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

