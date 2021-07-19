Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

