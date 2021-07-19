Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Spire stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $37,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

