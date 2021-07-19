Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last 90 days.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

